World renowned history professor R. Andrew McDonald of Brock University in Canada has released a book about the Isle of Man.
‘A Visitor’s Guide To the Medieval Kingdoms Of Man and the Isles, 1066-1275,’ aims to provide a simple introduction to the ancient history of the island whilst preserving the stories of the mediaeval sea kingdoms and their rulers.
In his book he talks about the important historical events and people and identifies and explores significant historical sites, many of which can still be visited today.
McDonald will be giving a talk and signing books this Wednesday, August 23.
The talk will start at midday in the Manx Museum lecture theatre, with book signings from 12.45pm. Tickets are available online and at the Manx Museum for £10 and you can pre-order the book from manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on for £42 and £50. They will also be available on the day.
Professor McDonald said that: ‘Whether you are an armchair tourist, first-time visitor, seasoned traveller, student, or enthusiast, this book is a modern visitor’s companion to these lost mediaeval maritime kingdoms.’