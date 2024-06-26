Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has hailed the opening of the new Liverpool Ferry Terminal as a ‘significant moment in the island’s maritime history’.
The new terminal welcomed its first passengers following the arrival of the Manannan on Tuesday evening (June 25).
Mr Crookall was in Liverpool when the vessel arrived and was among the first passengers to depart to Douglas from the new terminal at 7:15pm.
He previously joined up with key figures to provide them with a tour of the new facility, such as executive director of Peel Waters James Whittaker and Lord Mayor of Liverpool Richard Kemp CBE.
Speaking about the new terminal, Mr Crookall said: ‘Watching passengers using the terminal for the first time was fantastic to witness.
‘What’s been created is a bright, modern, fit-for-purpose facility which will ensure the travelling public will continue to be delivered into the heart of Liverpool, a city with such strong historic connections to the island, for many generations to come.
‘This project has seen its share of challenges, but to have it finally completed and operational marks a significant moment in our maritime history.’
The site has been bought by the Isle of Man Government on long-term leasehold for a term of just over 230 years, with the Tynwald-approved budget being £70,606,778.
The project is the only development the Government has undertaken outside of the island, and will be the only property it owns away from home shores.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘The safety of passengers and crew is as always our priority and as with sailing to any new facility, it will take time for our captains, crew and staff to become fully accustomed to the terminal.
‘We’d like to thank passengers in advance for their patience and understanding while we get used to the new Liverpool terminal.’