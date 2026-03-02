Tributes have poured in following the recent passing of Pam Kinrade, a former Bride commissioner and contributor at many community groups across the island.
Pam served the community of Bride as chairman of the commissioners, was secretary of the Andreas Root Show for more than 35 years and was also a life member of the Royal Manx Agricultural Society.
Her work across the community also saw her volunteer at Ramsey Cottage Hospital and Age Concern, while she was a prolific fundraiser for many local charities.
A stalwart of St Bridget’s Church in Bride, she was secretary of the Parochial Church Council for many years and was a dedicated organist.
A spokesperson from Bride Commissioners commented: ‘Pam always brought with her a kindness and steadfast loyalty to the village, thinking of residents and villagers at every meeting.’
Pam was perhaps best known for her participation in one of the Isle of Man’s most beloved TT traditions - the Bride Church TT Teas.
Affectionately known to many as the creator of 'Pam’s Jams', she had been a mainstay in organising the TT Teas for an impressive 33 years.
The annual event, held during the Isle of Man TT and Manx Grand Prix, sees the church serve afternoon tea, sandwiches, cakes, and a variety of hot and cold drinks, all to raise funds for the maintenance of The Parish of Ramsey and its network of North East churches, including St. Bridget’s, Bride; St. Olave’s, Ramsey; St. Paul’s, Ramsey; Kirk Maughold; and Christ Church, The Dhoon.
A spokesperson from the Bride Church TT Teas said: ‘All of us connected with the running of the Bride Church TT/MGP Teas are very much saddened by the passing of our long-standing organiser Pam Kinrade.
'Known affectionately for her jams, she has been a mainstay in the running of TT Teas for some 33 years and will be very much missed.
‘We would like to extend our sympathies to Pam’s family and we will actively look to continue the legacy she has built over the years for this wonderful, friendly fundraising event.’
Pam’s dedication towards her parish while serving as a Bride commissioner has also been recognised by other local authorities since her passing.
Port St Mary Commissioners provided a tribute praising her ‘time and wisdom’ in the role.
‘Pam has been a dedicated and long-standing servant of the northern community, giving her time, wisdom and steady leadership to the people of Bride for many years,’ a spokesperson said.
‘Her commitment to public service reflects a deep care for her parish and for the wider island community.
‘On behalf of the Board of Port St Mary Commissioners, we extend our sincere appreciation for Pam’s years of service and unwavering commitment to local government.’
Pam’s funeral will take place on Thursday, March 6 at St Bridget’s Church, with the service set to get underway at 1pm.
Those wishing to watch a live stream of the service can do so by visiting https://vimeo.com/event/5767574/57b9dd6f86?fl=so&fe=fs