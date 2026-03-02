The annual event, held during the Isle of Man TT and Manx Grand Prix, sees the church serve afternoon tea, sandwiches, cakes, and a variety of hot and cold drinks, all to raise funds for the maintenance of The Parish of Ramsey and its network of North East churches, including St. Bridget’s, Bride; St. Olave’s, Ramsey; St. Paul’s, Ramsey; Kirk Maughold; and Christ Church, The Dhoon.