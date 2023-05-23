New £2 coins have been proposed by the Treasury celebrating the TT races and historic British railways.
Both sets of coins will feature the side-profile of King Charles III.
The TT races coin celebrates the centenary of the first sidecar event at the TT.
It shows Freddie Dixon and Walter Denney, the winners of the 1923 Sidecar TT Race, riding through Parliament Square in Ramsey.
The historic British railway coins will feature the Manx Electric Railway and the Steam Railway amongst other railways from around the British Isles, including the London, Midland and Scottish railway and Great Western Railway.
The Isle of Man will be commissioning packs to solely celebrate the Manx anniversaries. However, there will also be packs commissioned to feature the full collection.
This set of £2 coins have been created to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Isle of Man Steam Railway, the 130th anniversary of the Manx Electric Railway.
It is also the 100th anniversary of the amalgamation of 120 railway companies in the UK to form four larger companies in the Railways Act.
‘I think people do have an interest in our coinage, we know that from some of the recent coins that we’ve minted particularly around the coronation and, before that, the Christmas ones as well.’
The TT coins are due to come into circulation imminently and the railway coins are due to come in later in the summer.