A former journalist and government press officer is calling for major reform of the Isle of Man’s system of government, warning that it lacks democratic legitimacy and effective scrutiny.
Alistair Ramsay, who has 45 years’ experience in Manx politics and a former contributor in the Examiner , says the ministerial system introduced in the 1980s was a significant improvement on the disjointed governance that came before.
However, he argues the island’s political structures now require urgent modernisation to meet the demands of a true democracy.
Mr Ramsay, who worked with five different Chief Ministers during his time as a government communications officer and contributed to the book A New History of the Isle of Man, recently submitted evidence to the Standing Committee of Tynwald on Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Justice.
In it, he raises concerns over a lack of public mandate for major decisions and what he describes as ‘executive dominance’ within Tynwald.
He said: ‘The introduction of ministerial government was an important step in the island’s post-colonial political development.
‘It provided stronger leadership and better accountability. But there remain fundamental flaws which, if unaddressed, threaten the democratic legitimacy of our system.’
Highlighting recent examples such as the nationalisation of the Steam Packet, the creation of Manx Care and the government's population growth strategy, Mr Ramsay argues these policies were introduced without public mandate.
He criticised the current electoral model, where MHKs are elected locally and then take national decisions without seeking a clear island-wide endorsement.
‘The time has come to treat Manx voters like adults and allow them to choose the future of their island,’ he said, suggesting reforms such as national political parties, direct election of the Chief Minister, or making the Isle of Man a single constituency.
Mr Ramsay also warned that executive dominance over Tynwald has weakened parliamentary scrutiny.
Referring to Lord Lisvane’s 2016 report, he noted that a lack of clear separation between Parliament and Government risks undermining the island’s reputation for good governance.
He said: ‘The political culture treats Parliament as an extension of Government rather than an independent body.
‘This has resulted in major policy proposals often passing with little challenge or critical examination.’
While Mr Ramsay does not advocate dismantling the ministerial system, he calls for measures to strengthen parliamentary independence, including restricting departmental memberships and encouraging Legislative Council members to apply more robust scrutiny.
He concluded: ‘The current system is no longer fit for purpose.
‘We cannot carry on electing MHKs on a solely local basis and letting them do what they like at the national level.
‘Reform is essential if we are serious about strengthening democracy on the Isle of Man.’
Mr Ramsay has shared his views as part of an ongoing review into how effectively the Island’s political system operates. The investigation is being carried out by Tynwald’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Justice Committee.