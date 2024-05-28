The Post Office is to release a special set of stamps featuring images of last Manx National Week by renowned British photographer Martin Parr.
Issued on June 29, the collection of eight stamps features a unique perspective into the cherished traditions and spirited celebrations of Tynwald Week and Tynwald Day itself.
Mr Parr is celebrated internationally for his witty and perceptive documentary photography spanning more than five decades.
His ground breaking work has earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious CBE. The 72 year old’s distinctive style is characterised by vivid colours and candid portrayals.
Mr Parr said: ‘It was exciting to visit and take photos at the Tynwald ceremony.
‘From the beating the retreat the evening before through to the last dance in the marquee, it was all go and many photo opportunities came my way.
‘I love the idea of these being on stamps, and knowing many people will see these. That's the democratic nature of photography, which I fully support.’
The Post Office’s stamps and coins general manager Maxine Cannon said: ‘Martin continues to shape our perception of the world with his insightful lens and we feel incredibly lucky that his fresh perspective on Tynwald Week has been captured on these stamps and supporting materials.
‘We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to this project, including Manx photographer Adrian Cowin, whose expert assistance proved invaluable in capturing Parr's vision amidst the crowds and clamour of Tynwald Week.
‘Special thanks are also extended to the Isle of Man Government staff for their unwavering support in bringing this collaboration to fruition.’
In addition to featuring on the stamps, the pictures snapped during last July’s visit will appear in an exhibition at the Manx Museum in Douglas from June 29 until October 6.