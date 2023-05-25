A gallery dedicated to the TT at the Manx Museum is now officially open to the public.
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer officially opened the new gallery on Thursday, which tells the story of the TT from 1907 to the present day.
Machines on display include Mike Hailwood’s 1979 Senior TT-winning Suzuki, the outfit driven by Dave Molyneux at the 2007 Centenary TT, Carl Fogarty’s 1992 Yamaha OWO1 and the Mugen electric machine ridden by John McGuinness.
One of the most iconic items is an AJS motorcycle from the 1914 Junior TT, donated by the British Motorcycle Conservation Trust. A rare survivor, the AJS is one of few verified pre-First World War TT motorcycles to exist.
In a world first, motorcycles, leathers and helmets are mounted upon the machines with which they are associated using fully jointed skeleton models, purpose-designed for use in this gallery, allowing leathers to be displayed in unique and unrivalled realistic poses.
Within the gallery you will learn what motivates the riders, how the TT has been used by manufacturers and governments to promote their respective agendas and products and also wider questions of social history with sections dedicated to volunteers and fans.
The TT Gallery at the Manx Museum has been in planning and development since 2016, but the collection which lies at its heart has a much longer history.
The gallery is open daily from 9.30 am to 4.30pm at the Manx Museum in Douglas.