The National Sports Centre’s (NSC) main swimming pool has been closed ‘with immediate effect’ due to a cracked pipe.
The pool is set to remain closed until the necessary repairs can be made, but it is not yet clear how long this will take.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Government commented: ‘Unfortunately, it will remain closed for the time being.
‘We apologise for any inconvenience and will provide updates as soon as they are available.’
NSC bosses have also said that the leisure pool will be closed today (Thursday, December 18) from 1pm to 3pm.