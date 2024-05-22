Legislation to introduce stricter regulations on the sale and promotion of vaping products in the Isle of Man, has gained Royal Assent.
The Vaping Products Act 2024 will come into operation from next Monday, May 27, when the sale and supply of vaping products to under 18s will be prohibited.
The Act’s new advertising restrictions and display regulations will be introduced from Sunday, September 1.
This will mean that for retailers accessible to those under 18, vaping products will no longer be permitted to be on open display.
Minister for the Cabinet Office, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK who promoted the Bill said: ‘It is really positive to be able to put this Act into operation following Royal Assent.
‘The new Act will finally align us with the UK's age controls on the sale of vaping products, and it will surpass UK legislation by introducing new point-of-sale restrictions, meaning that the display and marketing of vapes will be restricted in retailers accessible to children and young people.
‘This is an important move for the current and future health of young people.’
In preparing the Bill, the government’s Public Health department engaged with parents, retailers and school leaders and work will continue with them to develop resources to support those who need it.
The Vaping Products Bill was put forward in 2022, following the UK evidence that vaping in young people is growing, with 15.8% of 11 to 17 year olds having tried vaping in 2022, a significant increase compared to 3.8% in 2013.
While there is no specific data for the Isle of Man, there has been an increase reported locally of issues in schools and instances of petty theft from shops, which suggest a rise in the use of vaping products among young people in the island.
A further increase in young people vaping has been reported in the UK in 2023 with 20.5% of 11 to 17 year olds having tried vaping. Further engagement with teenagers in the island shows that we have a high prevalence of young people who vape.
This means they are currently experiencing the effects of nicotine addiction and we do not know the long-term effects of vaping on their developing bodies.
The Bill therefore aims to reduce underage use of vaping devices and products to protect the health and wellbeing of young people and mitigate against related issues, such as retail theft of such products.
It will also bring Isle of Man consumer safety standards in line with those of the UK, to the benefit of adults who use vaping products.