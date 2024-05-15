The A99 will be staffed by Manx Care emergency medics, and a GNAAS paramedic will join IMAS throughout the event to support their operations. The Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital will also be fully staffed, ensuring it can provide crucial support to the North of the Island. This service will help alleviate pressure on Noble’s Hospital’s ED by treating minor injuries and illnesses locally.