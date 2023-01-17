The Met Office has issued an updated weather forecast.
Further snow showers this morning mainly for central and northern parts of the island before the risk extends island wide later in the day. Further accumulation is expected making for difficult driving conditions, although some melting as the day goes on, but only at low-levels. Moderate to fresh northwest winds increasing fresh to strong in the afternoon and top temperature 4°C.
Risk of snow showers continues overnight with further accumulation at all levels and then tomorrow sunshine and isolated wintry showers but accumulation likely away from sea level. Top temperature 5°C with a strong north-northwest wind.
Outlook
Isolated wintry showers at first on Thursday, soon clearing to become mostly dry and bright with sunny intervals. Moderate to fresh west or northwest winds easing and temperatures up to 4°C.