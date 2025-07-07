The third annual Douglas Beach Day will take place on Queen’s Promenade later this month.
Organised by the city council, the event on Saturday, July 19 will feature lots of free beach activities, stalls and a bouncy castle.
The day kicks off with a ‘morning of wellbeing’ starting at 9am. This will feature a mindfulness session, cold water immersion and the opportunity to use a beach-side sauna.
The main activities take place between 11am and 4pm. These will include wooden boat building, sports, a sandcastle competition, metal detecting and live music.
UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man are also running some ‘explore the shore’ sessions throughout the day at 11am, 12pm and 1pm.
The sessions, which run for approximately 50 minutes, are led by marine biologist Dr Peter Duncan and experienced marine observer Jon Russell-Dunn.