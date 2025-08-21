A family of 21 from Nigeria have spent a memorable holiday on the Isle of Man - all thanks to TikTok.
Ugochi Onyenorah says the family were inspired to take a trip in honour of their late mother and grandmother, Mrs Loveline, who passed away in 2005.
Ugochi says the family call themselves ‘Umu-Love which means ‘Love’s Children’ with 21 members ranging from 48 to 23 months heading to the island.
Ugochi said: ‘This year marked 20 years since the passing of Mrs Loveline and we wanted to do something meaningful to honour her.
‘She was such a peaceful, loving and welcoming person and we wanted to celebrate the love, unity and joy she gave us (her children and grandchildren), so we looked for a place that reflected her spirit. The Isle of Man felt like the perfect choice.
‘Our 19-year-old son found the island on TikTok and we saw glowing reviews from people who had visited. That sparked our curiosity and we decided it would be the ideal destination for such a meaningful family retreat.’
The family made the most of their trip and visited many of the island’s main attractions.
Ugochi said: ‘We stayed at the Welbeck Hotel for three nights and we could not speak highly enough of the hospitality we received there. They really made us feel at home.
‘During our time, we visited the Laxey Wheel which was amazing, Peel Beach and admired Peel Castle from the outside (maybe next time we’ll make it in!).
‘The kids had the best time running around Mooragh Park in Ramsey and a little adult treat was visiting the Fynoderee Distillery where we discovered that Refuge Manx rum is definitely our new favourite.
‘We also had fun on the electric tram and enjoyed walking along the Douglas beach and promenade.
‘What we loved most besides the scenery were the people. Everywhere we went, the locals were so friendly, warm, and welcoming. We definitely plan to come back someday.
‘As we packed our bags to leave, our 13-year-old daughter stood gazing out at Douglas beach through the window, like it was the end of a film. Then, with all the seriousness she sighed and said, “Mum, I would love to retire here!”’