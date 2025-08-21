Everything from his own personal toolbox to machines ridden by the great man in his final TT are included in the Joey Dunlop Exhibition.
The interesting array of memorabilia is open to the public each day free of charge until the end of race week at the Mercury Club, back-to-back with the winners’ enclosure alongside the TT Grandstand.
It was officially opened on the Wednesday of qualifying week when more than 100 riders, officials and guests, including the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Philippa, were in attendance.
John McGuinness MBE, who for many years was the closest rival to Joey with regards to overall TT wins, said he was humbled and privileged to have been Joey’s team-mate in his final TT 25 years ago.
‘I can’t deny that I’ve found it quite emotional looking at some of the images and items in the exhibition. It’s amazing,’ said the 23-time winner who supplied a pair of his own leathers for the podium line-up from the 2000 Formula One race when he stood alongside his hero in third place, along with runner-up Michael Rutter.
Michael Dunlop MBE has recently built a replica of the Honda 1000cc SP1 that his late uncle rode to victory that day, and McGuinness has also supplied the fairing from the bike in Vimto colours that was used in the Senior race, Joey’s final TT, just four weeks before his untimely death in Estonia at the age of 48. Michael will ride the bike in a tribute lap next Friday.
Other riders present at the opening included contemporaries like Eddie Laycock, Ian Lougher and Dave Leach, along with Dean Harrison, Nathan Harrison and Horst Saiger from the modern era.
Peter Duke and the island’s former ‘Minister for Fun’, David Cretney, both paid tribute to one of the most successful and best loved road racers of all time.