The last bus from Douglas will now leave an hour earlier than in previous years.
Isle of Man Transport has said its Night Owl services, which it usually offers until 1.15am, will now leave Douglas at 12.15am at the latest over the Christmas period.
It has listed the last times buses will leave Douglas:
Douglas to Port Erin/Port St Mary - 00:15am
Port St Mary/Port Erin To Douglas - 00:07am and 00:14am Port Erin
Douglas to Peel - 00:15am
Peel to Douglas - 00:50am
Douglas to Ramsey via Laxey - 00:15am
Ramsey to Douglas via Laxey - 00:20am