Isle of Man Airport has come out of special measures introduced over its safety management system.
But the Air Traffic services remains under ‘special attention’ status from Isle of Man Civil Aviation Administration over concerns about staffing and training.
And the Department of Infrastructure has responded to damning criticism about airport safety levelled by a former air traffic controller at Ronaldsway.
Sue Scott, who was one of four air traffic controllers who have left in the last three years, rang Manx Radio's Mannin Line to set out her concerns.
She said she had left as she had not been happy with the way the airport was managed and ‘the frankly quite toxic work environment’.
Ms Scott added: ‘Personally, I left as a matter of principle because that airport is the worst managed and the least safe I’ve come across in over 43 years in this industry.
‘I left because I had given up all hope that there was a will or the competence to resolve the safety issues there. They are in denial.’
She said she has taken up an offer to speak to new Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall, that offer having first been made by his predecessor Michelle Haywood before she was sacked last week as part of a cabinet reshuffle.
Ronaldsway was first put under a ‘special attention’ enforcement status from the Isle of Man Civil Aviation Authority in May 2024 amid a number of operational and management issues. Before that it had been on notice since early 2022.
But Ms Scott said the airport’s special attention status dated as far back as 2019 ‘due the absence of documented safety management system’.
Air Traffic services was placed under the same status in August 2025, following a July oversight audit over what was described as ‘ongoing and well-documented staffing challenges’.
A Department of infrastructure spokesperson said: ‘In January 2026, the Isle of Man Civil Aviation Administration removed the Isle of Man Airport’s “Special Attention” status in relation to its safety management system as a result of the completion of a corrective action plan.
‘However, the overall regulatory status remains “Special Attention” in relation to its Air Traffic Services, which was applied in August 2025 following an oversight audit and in recognition of ongoing pressures around staffing and training.
‘The airport remains committed to building on the positive work undertaken over recent years to strengthen and continuously improve its safety management system and this reflects the sustained efforts of teams across the Airport estate.
‘Day-to-day operations at the Isle of Man Airport are undertaken by teams of qualified, experienced and dedicated staff whose sole focus is ensuring safe operations in partnership with its airlines, operators and third parties.
‘The department is aware of online commentary relating to historic issues at the airport. It would not be appropriate to comment on individual matters relating to safety or personnel. However, the department remains committed to ensuring that all staff are supported in their roles with established processes in place to enable safety concerns to be raised.’