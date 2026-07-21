Plans for a new Castle Rushen High School have encountered a setback after no formal bids were received during the initial contractor tender process - despite several expressions of interest.
Providing an update during Tuesday’s Tynwald sitting, Education, Sport and Culture Minister Daphne Caine said the project remains in the design and approvals phase, with work currently focused on refining the scheme, identifying opportunities to reduce projected costs and preparing it for the next stage of development.
The minister said the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) Stage 2 concept design has now been completed and is under consideration, while approval is still required before the project can move into RIBA Stage 3, which covers detailed design development.
However, she confirmed that while the initial principal contractor tender process attracted expressions of interest, no formal tender submissions were received.
She said this had affected the project's timetable, with the DESC now reviewing contractor feedback and working with stakeholders to reprogramme the project.
‘The department remains committed to progressing this important social infrastructure project for the south of the island and looks forward to advancing the Stage 3 plans once the current process has concluded,’ she told members.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover asked when the revised timetable might allow funding proposals to return to Tynwald, noting there had been optimism earlier this year that the project would reach members for approval during July.
Mrs Caine said the department was not yet in a position to provide further information.
‘We, along with the project management unit and Treasury, are continuing to assess the sequencing of the remaining procurement and approval stages to ensure alignment with the RIBA process and the broader contractor market environment,’ she said.