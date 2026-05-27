The Manx Government is still awaiting a decision by its UK counterpart over plans to extend the qualifying period for settlement from five to 10 years.
A UK Government 2025 white paper on restoring control over the immigration system proposed a number of changes to the Indefinite Leave to Remain status for certain immigrants, including extending the qualifying period for settlement from five to 10 years.
Indefinite Leave to Remain allows eligible visa holders to live, work and study without any time limits with access public benefits and acting as the primary stepping stone toward applying for British citizenship.
In a written Tynwald question, Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher asked Treasury Minister Chris Thomas about the impact such legislation changes has on the island and what representations the Isle of Man Government has made.
In response, Mr Thomas said: ‘Although the UK indicated these changes might take effect from April 2026, no final policy has yet been adopted.
‘The Isle of Man Immigration Service is awaiting further clarity from the UK Home Office on whether these proposals will proceed and, if so, when they will come into force.
‘Once the UK position is confirmed, we will assess the implications for the island’s immigration system, which is closely aligned with the UK through mutual recognition of immigration permissions and the operation of the Common Travel Area.’
Mr Thomas also admitted the Manx Government had not yet approached its UK counterparts over thrashing out a separate deal for the island.
He said: ‘No specific representations have been made as yet to the UK Government seeking a carve-out or separate arrangement to retain a five-year settlement route for those residents in the Isle of Man.’