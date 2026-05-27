A new monthly payment option aimed at helping patients spread the cost of prescriptions has been introduced in the island.
The change follows approval by Tynwald last week of the NHS (Charges for Drugs and Appliances) Regulations 2026.
Annual prescription pre-payment certificates, which cap the total amount patients pay for prescription items over a 12-month period, currently cost a fixed fee of £54 paid upfront.
Under the new arrangements, patients will now be able to spread the cost through 10 monthly direct debit payments of £5.40, while the overall cost remains unchanged at £54.
The Isle of Man Government said the measure is intended to make prescription costs more manageable for patients by providing greater flexibility in how payments are made.
Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian commented: ‘This change is about providing affordable options to patients who pay for their prescriptions.
‘By building on the move to online pre-payment certificates with this new monthly payment option, we are removing unnecessary barriers and ensuring people can access the medicines they need in a way that best fits their circumstances.’
The latest change follows improvements introduced in August 2025, when patients were given the option to apply for, pay for and receive pre-payment certificates online through Isle of Man Government Online Services.
Dr Chris Stockport, Manx Care's executive medical director, added: ‘Upfront costs can sometimes be a deterrent for patients, even where they represent good value over the year.
‘Introducing a monthly direct debit option gives people greater flexibility and control over how they pay. This change supports our ongoing commitment to making services more accessible, convenient and responsive to the needs of our community.’
All existing exemptions from prescription charges remain unchanged.
For further information, you can call 642694, email [email protected] or visit https://www.gov.im/categories/health-and-wellbeing/pharmacy-services/questions-and-answers-about-pre-payment-certificates-and-the-application-portal/