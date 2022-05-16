No end in sight for flumes
By Siobhan Fletcher | Reporter |
@siobhanfletcher[email protected]
Tuesday 17th May 2022 2:00 pm
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
There is still no end in sight in the continuing flume saga at the National Sports Centre.
One of the waterslides has been shut since December following a number of injuries.
And it doesn’t look set to re-open in time for TT fortnight.
Eleven swimmers suffered injuries either on or around the flume following its re-opening at the end of last year.
At the time, the government said the exit from it was ‘not as smooth as it should be’.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture has said it has been in regular dialogue with the main contractor, but no timescale has been given for the slide’s reopening.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |