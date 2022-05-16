No end in sight for flumes

There is still no end in sight in the continuing flume saga at the National Sports Centre.

One of the waterslides has been shut since December following a number of injuries.

And it doesn’t look set to re-open in time for TT fortnight.

Eleven swimmers suffered injuries either on or around the flume following its re-opening at the end of last year.

At the time, the government said the exit from it was ‘not as smooth as it should be’.