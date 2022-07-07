No new significant emission sources have been identified on the Isle of Man.

That’s according to the first progress report from the Climate Change Transformation Team and Board, which has been published online.

Though it is not due to be put before Tynwald until the October sitting, the Phase One Action Plan progress report is on the Tynwald register of business in its entirety.

The Phase One Action Plan consisted of 60 actions across 10 workstreams, running until April 1, 2022, and this new report gives a detailed update of the progress during the period of April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

It states that, of the actions set out in the original plan, 20 have been completed, 27 are in progress, seven have been superseded, three have been closed and three not started.

An item can be superseded if either an action in the Climate Change Plan 2022-2027 supersedes the previous action in the Phase One Plan, or the Climate Change Act 2021 provides a statutory framework for completion of the action.

It can be closed if it is not deemed feasible, and if it is not started, this is because the Climate Change Transformation Team has carried out a prioritisation exercise across all 60 actions to enable resource to focus on the most urgent actions.

During the report period, ‘no new significant emission sources were identified’, and several schemes have been implemented to tackle the climate crisis.

The People’s Wood at Meary Veg, peatland restoration work and new woodland creation adjacent to King’s Forest, Greeba, have all been highlighted as successful.

The report also outlines several ‘barriers to emission reductions’ including:

l Embedding a culture of climate action and ensuring all government departments make decisions which align to lowering emissions

l Balancing good governance with urgent delivery, reflecting the climate emergency

l Capacity and resourcing

l Cost of living rise

l Meeting public ambition