Any plans to improve the mental health service in the island will not take place before the end of the current administration, the health minister has confirmed.
The family of Jamie Barrow called on the government to look at its mental health legislation following the inquest into his death last month.
During the inquest, the issue of Community Treatment Orders (CTOs) and whether they should be introduced in the island were raised.
These allow mental health care teams to supervise the taking of medication in the community but are only available in the UK and not in the island.
In a written Tynwald question, Douglas South Sarah Maltby asked Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian whether Manx Care has plans to explore the introduction of CTOs.
‘In response, Ms Christian said: ‘While the Isle of Man’s Mental Health Act 1998 largely follows the provisions in England’s 1983 Act, there are no current powers to introduce CTOs without amendment to the primary legislation.
‘The Department of Health and Social Care’s legislation programme – as described in its 2023/24 department plan – identifies the need to modernise and reform mental health legislation, however this will be unlikely to progress during this administration (2021-2026).
‘Scoping the requirements of the legislation will require a comprehensive and detailed review and it is hoped that this work will commence in 2026.’
Jamie went missing on September 18, 2023 which prompted a huge search. Sadly, his body was found in Ramsey Bay by a fishing vessel on September 30.
Jamie, 39, had battled mental health issues include schizophrenia and Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD), for most of his adult life.
He suffered from suicidal thoughts and self-harm and spent time at mental health impatient unit Manannan Court on several occasions.
The inquest heard how many of Jamie’s problems stemmed from non-compliance in taking his medication.
Advocate Darren Taubitz, representing the family, asked psychiatrist Dr Hammad Khan – who had been involved in Jamie’s care for almost 10 years - about Community Treatment Orders (CTO).
Dr Khan, who had assessed Jamie on September 12, 2023, agreed they should be introduced here and that the main reason he would relapse was due to not taking his anti-psychotic medication.
Afterwards, Jamie’s mum Valerie Nelson said: ‘Jamie’s death has unfortunately become yet another statistic on such a small island. It is my personal opinion that it would be prudent for the Manx government to revisit Manx mental health laws and procedures to try and bring them more in line with the UK.’
After delivering a verdict of ‘suicide’, Coroner James Brooks said he had considered whether neglect in Jamie’s care was the cause of his death but ruled that out.
But he did suggest CTOs could be introduced in the island.
He said: ‘I am not satisfied I can say a CTO would have prevented Jamie’s death or other similar deaths.
‘But I express the hope consideration is given for such orders to be introduced here which could prevent future deaths.’
Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org