A Douglas cafe is preparing to introduce a new weekly initiative designed to bring people together and ease the quiet loneliness that often goes unnoticed in society.
The idea is the brainchild Timmy Brogan, owner of the Windsor Road business, who says he has become increasingly aware of the gap between digital connection and real human interaction.
After stepping back from social media in recent months, he noticed a growing truth - being connected online doesn’t always translate to feeling connected in everyday life.
‘Many of us are more isolated than we realise,’ he explained. ‘We scroll, we stay quiet, and we keep going - but we don’t always acknowledge how lonely we can feel.’
Through his involvement with Ed Space, a charity supporting mental health across the island, Timmy has seen the impact that safe, welcoming spaces can have.
While Connection Café is not intended as therapy or a crisis service, it aims to create an alternative. A weekly opportunity for people to feel less alone, without pressure or expectation.
Each Connection Café evening will transform the Gourmet Shakes space into a relaxed environment where visitors can enjoy a coffee, sit at communal tables with conversation starter cards, or simply take a quiet moment for themselves.
For every cup of coffee sold during Connection Café nights, 50p will be donated to the charity to help fund its ongoing mental health work across the island.
‘It felt important that this wasn’t just a message, but something that gives back,’ Timmy said.
Anyone who feels the event may benefit them - or someone they care about - is encouraged to follow updates or reach out privately for more information.
Timmy continued: ‘I think the main thing is this even if this initiative stops just one person from feeling alone, and that small change encourages them to talk to someone else, the ripple effect could help so many people.
‘For me, this comes from personal experience. I know what it feels like to struggle, to feel isolated, and to feel like you have to handle everything on your own.
‘I’ve been involved with ED Space as well, and seeing the impact of simple connection made me realise just how powerful it truly is. Sometimes people don’t need fixing, they just need to be heard.’
Connection Café promises a warm drink, a welcoming seat, and a reminder that no one has to navigate loneliness alone.
Timmy is currently looking at a mid-week session, taking place on Wednesday evenings between the hours of 6 and 8pm at the Gourmet Shakes Lounge on Windsor Road.
He said: ‘No pressure, no labels, no judgment. Just coffee, conversation and music.’
For more information visit Gourmet Shakes Isle of Man on Facebook.