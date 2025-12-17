The company says the price freeze is a reflection of the stable cost of natural gas prices and it hopes the move will support customers during a time of continued economic pressure.
Managing director at Isle of Man Energy Aidan Baglow said: ‘We’re happy to be able to support our customers with steady pricing during a time of continued economic pressure and in the middle of the winter heating period.
‘For customers that are struggling with debt we urge them to get touch to discuss, vulnerable customers can register on our Priority Care scheme.
Customers can register for Priority Care by visiting the website at www.isleofmanenergy.im