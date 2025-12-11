The Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent will publish joint editions over the Christmas and New Year period, with changes to release dates because of the way that Christmas and New Year fall this year.
For two weeks, the titles will combine into single bumper newspaper that includes the island’s main news, sport and features, as well as regular sections such as Island Life and Working Week. The festive editions will also include one-off Christmas and New Year TV guides.
The first joint edition will be in shops on Tuesday, December 23.
As a result, there will be no Manx Independent on Thursday, December 25 and no Isle of Man Courier on Friday, December 26.
A second combined Examiner-Independent will be published on Tuesday, December 30.
There will be no Manx Independent on Thursday, January 1.
The Isle of Man Courier will return as normal and is due in homes and shops on Friday, January 2.
Editor Dion Jones said the temporary schedule ensures readers still receive a full service across one of the busiest periods of the year.
He said: ‘Producing joint editions allows us to bring together the best of our journalism at a time when print deadlines are heavily affected by bank holidays. Readers will still get all the news, views and sport they expect from our titles, along with our usual entertainment and business coverage.’
He added: ‘We know how important our papers over the Christmas period are for families, especially those looking forward to the TV guides and seasonal features.
Normal publication schedules for the Examiner, Manx Independent and Courier will resume after the New Year period.
Dion added: ‘This time of year is a good moment to thank our readers and advertisers for their continued support
‘Their support over the past year has been invaluable, and we want to thank every one of them for helping us continue to deliver journalism for the whole island.’