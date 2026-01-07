It can’t have always been easy for Kathleen’s family, who had to cope with her moods. Mum Elsie’s 50th birthday was on January 15, and would have been memorable for all the wrong reasons, as the diary reveals that day. ‘Returning home after shopping, things got a little too much on top of me and all my general unhappiness had to come out! I don’t know what’s the matter with me! I come home and upset the whole household…’ Only two days before, the diary revealed that ‘inside I feel quite dead – or perhaps empty and exhausted would describe it better’.