Most people would rather not talk about their own mortality. Popping their clogs. Kicking the bucket.
It’s a difficult topic but one that’s unavoidable when it comes to writing one of the most important documents of your life: your will.
A shudder often runs through most of us at the mere mention of the word ‘will’. But fear lies in the unspoken.
The longer we remain tight lipped about wills, the scarier and more foreboding they become.
But this fear is misjudged. Really, wills are protective mechanisms. They look after the people you love after you’ve gone. Wills are your voice, making the best choices for you and your family from beyond the grave.
No one likes the idea of making a will because it forces us to think about dying, which understandably can make us uncomfortable.
But much more uncomfortable situations can arise if you pass away without making a Will beforehand. And a few moments of discomfort sorting one out could save many more moments of discomfort for your loved ones if you die without making a Will.
For one thing, your assets will be dished out according to state law rather than in the way you personally would want. It can cause huge family drama, put people you love under financial strain to pay for legal aspects, and, in the case of young children, the court gets to decide who their guardians would be, which, again, could be against your (not written) will.
So, how best to write a Will that is robust, legally sound, and affordable? Enter Peace of Mind Wills Ltd.
It’s a specialist provider of Manx Wills and Powers of Attorney that’s been specifically designed to give you … peace of mind.
All of our Will consultants are members of the Society of Will Writers and provides cost-effective wills, bloodline planning, and enduring powers of attorney.
If you don’t know what those things mean, don’t worry, if you book an appointment, the team will get to know you and your specific circumstances then give you all the information you need to make the best, informed choices for yourself and your family.
Death is the only inevitability in life, so doing a will is something we should all do to protect ourselves and our chosen family sooner rather than later just to be safe. Prior preparation prevents your post-death wishes not being met.
So, even if it may be a little uncomfortable to start with, don’t be afraid, the lovely team at Peace of Mind will do all they can to make the process as easy and understandable as possible.
Think of it less about what things will be like after you’ve shuffled off this mortal coil and more about you being prepared; you’re looking after your future self and the ones you love.
To find out more about Peace of Mind, head on over to their website Peace of Mind Wills Ltd | Will writing | The Isle of Man, email them on [email protected] or give them a call on 01624 632610.