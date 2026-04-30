The consultation follows negotiations between Manx Care and trade unions over pay for the 2026/27, 2027/28 and 2028/29 financial years.
According to the RCN, Manx Care has proposed a settlement linked to the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) each year, alongside additional uplifts.
For 2026/27, the offer is CPI plus 1.75%, which based on the most recent September CPI figure of 2.9% would equate to a 4.65% increase.
For the following two years, the proposed increases are CPI plus 1.5% for 2027/28 and CPI plus 1.25% for 2028/29.
The RCN said the consultation will allow members to voice their views on whether the offer reflects their work and contribution to the health and care sector.
Regional director for the RCN North West, Simon Browes, said the proposal followed extensive discussions.
He said: ‘The length of the term will mean that we are not constantly asking in retrospect what our members think of a pay offer, which has been the norm for the past few years.
‘Delays in agreeing pay have led to increases being applied late in the year, causing issues for staff who may miss out on back pay.’
He added that the organisation was not recommending how members should vote.
‘We are not recommending how you vote, just that you do vote,’ he said. ‘The RCN negotiations will be led by the feedback of its membership.’
Mr Browes said it was important members considered whether the offer showed Manx Care was valuing staff and investing in the future of nursing and patient care.