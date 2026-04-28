Earlier this month, Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian announced an independent ‘rapid review’ is to be carried out into bed capacity at Noble’s Hospital following concerns from senior clinicians over inpatient pressure and patient flow.
The review has been commissioned after warnings from the Medical Staff Committee (MSC), which represents around 75 senior doctors and consultants, who recently called for urgent government intervention.
The MSC warned a shortfall in inpatient bed capacity is affecting emergency admissions, planned operations and patient safety.
At this week’s House of Keys sitting, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse asked the minister why an independent rapid review of bed capacity at Noble’s Hospital had been commissioned.
In a supplementary question, fellow Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover asked whether the rapid review would reassure the minister that there is sufficient capacity for the TT.
Ms Christian said: ‘I am absolutely getting assurances from Manx Care that mitigations put in place have secured the TT and there is no threat to that.’
She admitted there are unknowns during the TT, particularly around potential admissions to A&E.
But she added: ‘The races will go ahead and they will go ahead safely. That is absolutely the most important thing.’
Mr Moorhouse also asked whether instigating the rapid review was a sign of strain between her department and Manx Care.
But Ms Christian said: ‘I have personally not heard these queries that the honourable member has about the department and Manx Care being strained.
‘The progression of the bed capacity review is actually a good example of partnership working at all levels. Frontline health and social care staff have spoken out and been heard.’
The minister added the review, costing around £10,000, will begin in May and should be completed by the end of the month.