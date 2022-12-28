There has been a confirmed case of bird flu in the island.
Government’s chief government veterinary officer has declared that there has been one confirmed case of high pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in the Patrick area.
When avian influenza is confirmed or suspected in poultry or other captive birds, disease control zones are put in place around the infected premises to prevent the spread of the disease.
Within these zones a range of restrictions on the movement of poultry and material associated with their keeping apply.
The chief veterinary officer has declared a highly pathogenic avian influenza protection zone (3km around the infected premises) and a 10km surveillance zone around the infected premises under the powers provided by the Avian Influenza and Influenza of Avian Origin in Mammals order, 2022.
This declaration imposes legal obligations on keepers in these zones.