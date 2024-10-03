A 24-hour period in September saw the second highest amount of rainfall on record for the month.
The amount of rain that fell over the island totalled 89.1mm throughout September, but 46.0mm of that amount was collected from 9am on the 25th to 9am on the 26th.
This is the second highest September daily total ever recorded at Ronaldsway, with 48.0mm being recorded on September 3, 1984.
In the days leading up to the heavy rainfall, there was plenty of sunshine and temperatures reached 20C as the island enjoyed something of an ‘Indian summer’.
The average of the highest temperatures on each day in September registered at 16.5°C, matching a 30-year average recorded between 1991-2020.
However, forecasters say that this figure ‘doesn’t tell the full story of the month’ as a warm early spell was counteracted by cool temperatures in the latter part of the month.
Temperatures hit a staggering 26.1°C on September 6, making it the second warmest September day on record.
That contrasts to temperatures registered later in the month - for example, peak temperature on the last day of September (30) was only 12.4°C.
Sunshine hours across the month were slightly above normal, with 169.8 hours of sun compared to the long-term average of 142.6 hours.
The best day for sunshine came on September 6 where 11.3 hours were recorded.
Meanwhile, the mean wind speed across the month came to 12.1 knots - roughly 0.8 knots above the long-term average.
A gale which hit the island on September 8 produced the month’s strongest gusts of 45 knots.