One of the island’s most photographed cottages is undergoing renovation work.
Together with the nearby row of cottages, Knockuskey at Niarbyl, standing alone among the rocks, offers one of the island’s most striking views.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) has announced a number of works being undertaken in the vicinity of Niarbyl.
The café at the beauty spot is already being refurbished with the hope a new tenant will soon take it over, while the path from Niarbyl to White beach, which has become almost impassable, is being repaired.
Now, work is also being undertaken by MNH to improve Knockuskey, including a new roof
A spokeswoman for MNH said: ‘We are undertaking essential conservation work at Knockuskey, a much-photographed coastal cottage overlooking Niarbyl Bay. Current improvements include a new roof, upgraded joinery, window fittings and enhanced drainage.
‘These vital upgrades will help safeguard the cottage against the challenges of its exposed coastal setting, ensuring its continued presence in the landscape and its place in our island’s story for generations to come.
‘Looking ahead, Manx National Heritage is carefully considering the future of Knockuskey, while recognising its importance as part of the Island’s heritage.’
Knockuskey was originally built in 1906 by Thomas Teare of nearby Ballacooil as a beach retreat for his family.
The single-room cottage includes a fire surround installed in the 1970s, thought to have originated from Ballacooil or Doarlish Mooar. Decorated with hand-painted floral designs by Sheila Teare and incorporating stone collected from the beach, it adds a unique and personal touch to the space.
The cottage came into Manx National Heritage’s care in 2001 through a generous bequest to the charity from the late Ralph Teare of Doolish Mooar, Dalby.
The cottage has recently been used as a base for Beach Buddies, which coordinates beach cleans around the island, who leased it from MNH.