The Curraghs Wildlife Park’s youngest Silvery Gibbon has been named Graihagh after a vote on social media.
Followers of the Park’s Facebook page were recently asked to choose between Graihagh, Cara, Feena and Kirree, with the former name, which means lovable/loving in Manx Gaelic, proving the most popular.
The Gibbon was born in September, but it’s taken a while for park keepers to confirm the primate’s gender.
Graihagh is the third silvery gibbon to be born in the island, joining brother Ffinlo and sister Aalin.
This species is endangered with around 2,000 left in Indonesian island of Java.
The Park has donated more than £8,000 since 2016 to the Javan Primate Conservation Centre, where more than 40 Silvery gibbons have been rehabilitated and released to the wild.