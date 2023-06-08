Recruitment of international nurses has stabilised ‘dangerously low’ staffing levels at Noble’s Hospital.
Figures for nursing post vacancies have been released by Manx Care following a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Examiner.
It insisted that students on the nurse training programme had good prospects of securing a job here despite a majority of vacancies in the past financial year having been filled by applicants from off-island.
The health and social care provider said there are currently 51.13 nursing posts vacant at Noble’s Hospital and 66.13 nursing posts vacant across Manx Care.
Manx Care said this is a continuously changing figure due to factors such as promotions, moving job roles and retirements.
It said the nursing workforce is ageing across Manx Care, which is reflective of other jurisdictions.
In 2023 up to 128 nurses reach an age by which they could enact their retirement plan. This increases to 145 nurses in 2024 and 163 nurses in 2026.
It said: ‘The number of nurse vacancies has significantly impacted upon Manx Care’s ability to provide safe staffing levels, without significant use of bank and agency staff and frequently displacing and relocating nursing colleagues to work across different areas.’
Between April 1 last year and March 30 this year a total of 55 nursing vacancies have been filled at Noble’s Hospital and 66.13 across Manx Care, the FoI response revealed.
A total of 37 international nurses have been recruited to Noble’s Hospital between those dates, with some still to arrive in the Isle of Man.
Manx Care said: ‘The recruitment of international nurses has stabilised dangerously low staffing levels identified by Manx Care in 2021, and also detected by the Care Quality Commission following their recent inspections.’
There are 19 students on this year’s Isle of Man nurse training programme due to graduate.
They include five mental health nurses and 14 adult nurses.
The programme formally end on September 24 this year but students are not able to work as registered nurses until their exam results are in and they have been provided with their Nursing and Midwifery Council PIN number.
This may take four to six weeks.
Manx Care said: ‘Trainees are aware there is open competition for job roles.
‘Manx Care would wish to employ all newly qualified nurses who wish to work for Manx Care.’
encourage
It said trainees have been invited to meet the senior nursing leadership team twice in recent months to encourage them to apply for jobs.
It insisted: ‘There are very good prospects of securing a job on the Isle of Man for our newly qualified nurses who wish to work for Manx Care.’
Indeed a number of trainees have already secured posts.
Manx Care said it may not be possible for trainees to secure their first choice job role, if there are not currently vacancies.
‘For some people, there may be a risk of a delay from finishing their course and securing a role,’ it said.
‘However given the vacancy factor and the number of nurses who could enact their retirement plans, it is much more likely that there will be sufficient job roles available.’
Manx Care said trainees have not been specifically advised to apply for roles in the UK but ‘they are of course at liberty to do so should they wish’.
As we reported last week, nursing staff in the island are being consulted on a revised pay offer.
The Royal College of Nursing is balloting members over possibly strike action.
Manx Care has offered a £1,000 consolidated payment on top of the 6% pay increase already on the table.