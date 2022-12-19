The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Overcast for most of the day with outbreaks of rain or drizzle as well as widespread hill fog.
Strong to gale force southerly wind and a maximum temperature of 13°C. Becoming dry with bright/clear spells later in the afternoon and evening as the wind veers southwest and decreases.
Dry with sunny spells tomorrow with a fresh to strong southwest wind. Top temperature 10°C.
Sunrise: 8:35am Today
Sunset: 3:56pm Today
Outlook
Often cloudy on Wednesday with the risk of a few outbreaks of rain at times. Fresh to strong southwest wind and a highest temperature of 10°C.