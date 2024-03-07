Failte, a four-bedroom detached bungalow located just off Clay Head Road, Baldrine, with panoramic views over Laxey Bay and out to Snaefell, had been on the market since 2021 with an asking price of £1.495,000. But last Wednesday it went under the hammer on the instructions of the Coroner for Ayre and Garff Gareth Leece – and sold after a brief bidding war for £570,000, less than half of the £1.2m outstanding debts. Some 25 potential bidders and other interested parties turned up for the public auction.