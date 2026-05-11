Bride Tearooms in the north of the island has reported a strong start since reopening under new ownership, with its operator saying the business has been ‘welcomed with open arms’ by the local community.
The tearooms, which reopened in November under Lee Butterworth, had been closed for more than a year before its relaunch brought back a much-missed hospitality venue to the village.
Speaking to the Examiner, Mr Butterworth said he has ‘no regrets’ about taking on the business and praised the level of local support received since opening.
‘Since moving up to Bride from Douglas the community has welcomed Bride Tearooms with open arms,’ he said.
‘I’ve had no regrets, with lots of local support and many comments about how happy they are to see it open again.’
He said the tearooms had been ‘busy nearly every day’ and that feedback from customers on both food and service had been overwhelmingly positive.
Mr Butterworth also said the use of island suppliers had proved popular with customers.
Since relocating to the northern village, he said he had also been struck by the surrounding landscape and attractions, including the Point of Ayre, the Ayres and the local nature reserve.
‘I was mainly shocked at how beautiful it is,’ he said, adding that it was a frequent talking point with customers.
The tearooms has also introduced outdoor seating and a garden area for warmer weather, along with bike racks at the rear of the building in a bid to cater for visiting cyclists.
Mr Butterworth, who has worked in hospitality across bars, hotels and coffee shops including experience with Heron and Brearley and Starbucks, as well as time spent working in Australia, said he was drawing on years of industry experience.
‘We would like to thank everyone who’s been in so far and look forward to welcoming new customers,’ he said.