The replacement store is being built on the site of a former funeral directors and florist on Station Road and will be modelled on the Co-op outlet in Crosby.
In recent years, the site included the Flowerpot, a single property off Droghadfayle Road called Norville and a showroom.
The main building dated back to the late 19th century and served as the Port Erin infants’ school until 1927 when Rushen School opened at Four Roads.
It later became a chapel of rest for Cringle & Co funeral directors.
Mark Pearce, representing applicants JM Project Management Ltd, told the planning committee the existing Co-op store in the village was too small to meet demand.
The development will also include six tourist apartments on the first floor.
JM Project Management’s application had initially been recommended for refusal, with the planning officer arguing the out-of-town-centre development could threaten the long-term vitality and sustainability of Port Erin’s main shopping area.
The officer said the ‘starkly modern’ design was out of keeping with the area and argued the demolition of buildings with historical and architectural significance was unjustified.
However, the planning committee voted five votes to two in favour of the scheme (24/91051/B).
Port Erin Commissioners supported the application, subject to concerns regarding highway safety being addressed.
JM Project Management made changes to the proposals in response to parking and highway concerns.
The planning officer said that, based on out-of-town retail parking standards, the development should provide 32 spaces for shoppers but included only 29, with six of those reserved exclusively for residents of the first-floor tourist apartments.