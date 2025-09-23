Paul Jones has left his role as FC Isle of Man manager with immediate effect.
The Ravens have endured a tough start to the season and currently lie 22nd in the Premier Division of the North West Counties Football League.
Having lost nine of their 13 games so far this campaign, the club recently stated that it would be holding a review following the weekend’s match with Pilkington.
Now, after the goalless draw, the club have made the decision to part ways with Jones.
In a statement, the Ravens commented: ‘FC Isle of Man can confirm that after much discussion and review Paul Jones will be stepping down from his role as manager with immediate effect.
‘Paul has been an instrumental figure in the history of the Ravens, playing a pivotal role in the creation of the club in 2018.
‘He took interim charge of the team in November 2022 and was appointed as the club’s full-time manager ahead of the 2023/24 season.
‘The club would like to place on record its immense gratitude to Paul for his enormous contribution over many years. His passion, dedication, and hard work were critical in not only establishing FC Isle of Man but also in guiding the team through an important period of its development.
‘Everyone at FC Isle of Man wishes Paul and his family the very best for the future.
‘An announcement on the new manager will follow shortly.
‘We encourage all of our fans to continue to get behind the team and we look forward to seeing you at the Bowl for our next game against Barnoldswick Town on October 4.’