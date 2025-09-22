A new transport strategy setting out the Isle of Man Government’s vision for the next decade has been published.
The strategy, covering the period 2025 to 2035, aims to make the island’s transport system safer, more accessible and more sustainable while supporting economic growth and population change.
It sets out plans to decarbonise transport, reduce environmental impacts and prepare for demographic shifts.
Minister for Infrastructure Dr Michelle Haywood MHK said: ‘Our vision is to align our transport policy with three priorities of Our Island Plan – a strong and diverse economy; building great communities and an environment we can be proud of.’
She said the document had been shaped by consultation with residents, visitors, businesses and government partners.
‘It will provide the foundations for our transport system to become safer and healthier and to enable economic growth,’ Dr Haywood added.
The government says the strategy’s objectives include improving road safety, enhancing economic sustainability, supporting inclusivity and equality, improving the built environment and helping meet climate change commitments. It also highlights the island’s status as the world’s only UNESCO Biosphere nation.
The strategy envisions greater promotion of active travel, such as walking and cycling, alongside increased public transport use and measures to make alternatives to car travel more attractive.
Support for the adoption of zero-emission vehicles is also outlined, including more charging points, a transition of the government fleet to electric vehicles, and harmonised taxes across hybrid, electric and fossil-fuel vehicles.
In relation to travel on and off the island, the strategy states that more sustainable air and sea links will be developed.
The Transport Strategy 2025-35 has been published by the Department of Infrastructure and is available to view online.
