Thursday 15th September 2022
Guest artist and co-adjudicator Ben Forster, Cleveland Medal winner Paul Costain and co-adjudicator Steven Roberts.
Friends of Orrisdale Chapel in Michael are inviting people to a harvest supper tomorrow (Friday) at 6.30pm in the chapel.

The chairman will be Manx ploughing champion Gordon Clague.

The main speaker will be the multi-talented Manx farmer Paul Costain, who will talk about farming past and present.

Dot Tilbury, successful promoter of cycling champions, and comedienne, will tell some Manx tales.

Soloists Ari Eisinger and Sarah Shimmin, winner of a Rose Bowl at the Guild, will sing.

Deborah Taubman will recite from her repertoire of TE Brown.

Proceeds to will got to chapel and farmers’ trust.

Tickets, which cost £10, need to be bought in advance from Pauline on 300630.

