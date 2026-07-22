The Period Products (Free Provision) Act 2026 has moved a step closer to becoming law after receiving the signatures needed to proceed towards Royal Assent.
Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher announced the milestone in a social media post after Tynwald members signed her Private Member's Bill.
She said: ‘Tynwald members signed my Private Members Bill, the Period Products (Free Provision) Act 2026, in advance of Royal Assent.’
Faragher said that although ‘surprisingly a couple of members chose not to sign’, enough signatures were secured for the legislation to move forward.
Thanking colleagues who supported the measure, she said she was ‘proud of this work to address period poverty’ and hoped it would also raise awareness of issues surrounding menstruation, helping to improve the health and wellbeing of women in the island, as similar legislation has done elsewhere.
The Act will now be considered by the UK Ministry of Justice as part of the official Royal Assent process.
Introduced in 2025, the Period Products (Free Provision) Act 2026 was brought forward by Ms Faragher as a Private Member's Bill. It received strong backing in the House of Keys and aims to ensure that period products are available free of charge across public facilities.
Currently The Foodbank and Douglas City Library (through the period Pick n Mix station) supply free products.
The legislation is intended to tackle period poverty while promoting dignity, health and wellbeing for those who menstruate, ensuring that essential period products are accessible to anyone who needs them.
The proposals were inspired by similar legislation introduced in Scotland and Northern Ireland, where free period product schemes have been established to improve access and help reduce the stigma surrounding menstruation.
If the legislation receives Royal Assent, it will become law, paving the way for the introduction of free period products for women of all ages and backgrounds across the island.