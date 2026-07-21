In this month’s Manx Bard column, Bradley Chambers discusses the topic of kindness.
Maybe it seems old fashioned nowadays, but I am told that kindness still matters.
You wouldn’t think so given the increasingly extreme language online. Things that people would never have dreamed of saying not so long ago are now commonplace.
This is frightening. Lots of people are scared and it scares me too. We know where it leads.
Across the water, we are seeing the resurgence of the extreme right. Of course, it masquerades as patriotism or ‘common sense’. There are race riots in the UK, but only when white people die it seems.
People are angry, but seem unclear as to what they are angry about. Without such clarity, it is easy for manipulation to happen, and happen it does. Our real enemies are poverty, prejudice, disinformation and inequality. If you want to be angry about something, I’d suggest starting there.
The suicide rate in the Isle of Man is approximately 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people. Did you know that this is higher than England (11.4) and the global average (9.8).
Now, the reasons for that are manifold and complex, but if ever there was a reason to think carefully about how kind we are to other people, then I reckon that is a good one. That person who doesn’t seem their usual self today – why not go check on them?
This island is built on fierce independence and free thinking, but also on kindness, decency, tolerance and respect.
Victimising individuals because of ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, gender identity and disability does not help anyone, other than those that seek to divide us.
If you’re wondering why I am choosing this as a topic – look at what’s happening at the Gaiety Theatre this evening (July 23).
What is going on? We are better than this. Here’s a poem about doing the right thing.
Can we be kind – do things decently
We were able to once, a bit less recently
Too much distortion parading online
Fighting mere shadows, much of the time
Something’s gone wrong, when wrong seems right
When we long for the dark to extinguish the light
I only want mine. I’ll take some of yours
We’ve been blinded by the culture wars
Remember the child from way back when
that innocent heart, remember it then –
revive it now, it’s not too late
Stand firm, stand true, an opponent of hate
The deaf hear kindness, the blind can see it
Follow your heart, do what you see fit
Be true to yourself, know your own mind
remember the ones who get left behind
There’s a decision, we still need to make
We need happy poems, for goodness’ sake
This poem’s no good, no rhythm, bad rhyme
Here’s something for you, I throw you a line
You can still smile, it’s still an option
You can still love and you can still care
There’s still something good going on in there
The greatest trick ever, we pull out of the hat
Knowing this isn’t us, we’re better than that