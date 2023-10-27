Double killer Peter Newbery has been refused parole.
Newbery was jailed for life in 2004 for the brutal murders of teenagers George Green and Samantha Barton.
He was told he must serve 20 years behind bars before he could be even considered for parole.
His parole hearing took place last Friday.
The families of the victims were not allowed to attend the hearing.
Mr Green’s mother Margaret and her daughters previously spoke to Isle of Man Today about their fears over Newbury's potential release - you can read more on that here.
On Wednesday, they were told by Victim Support that the parole committee had unanimously agreed that Newberry was not suitable for release.
Samantha Barton and George Green, both 16 and in care, were stabbed and strangled with a pair of shoelaces at the Leece Lodge halfway house care home in Braddan in February 2002.
Newbery, then a 23-year-old out of work abattoir worker of Willaston Crescent, also sexually assaulted both victims.
He left Samantha’s body at Leece Lodge, while George was found dumped in a field half a mile away.
At the time of the murders, Newbery was out on bail for a similar attack and the two murders sparked a long-running childcare inquiry.
The double killer has been held at Jurby Prison since October 2020, after being transferred there from a UK prison.