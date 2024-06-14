One of the world’s leading documentary photographers will address an island audience next month at a talk hosted by Manx National Heritage.
With an unmistakable eye for the quirks of ordinary life, Martin Parr CBE has been a distinctive figure in British visual culture for more than 50 years.
Known for his use of garish colours and esoteric composition, he has studied cultural peculiarities in Britain and around the world.
Coupled with a penetrating wit, his work sheds light on human nature; often it spontaneously catches his subjects un-posed, off-guard just being themselves, revealing something of their inner character.
The talk, entitled ‘Photobiography’, takes place on Tuesday, July 9 and will explore his life and career in photography.
Parr will be visiting the island to officially launch a new exhibition of his photography at the Manx Museum.
‘Tynwald Week – Photos by Martin Parr’ celebrates the idiosyncrasies of Tynwald Day.
Commissioned by Isle of Man Post Office, he set out to capture the spirit of Tynwald Week last year.
The resulting photographs combine the heritage of the traditional ceremony with fun and celebration.
Parr’s highly personal and vibrant images of Viking re-enactment, ceremonial and military formality, uniquely Manx food and children at play all inform our perception of the occasion.
The exhibition, which opens on Saturday, June 29, has been kindly supported with a grant from the Isle of Man Arts Council.
Katie King, Curator: Art & Social History for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘We are delighted that Martin Parr has accepted our invitation to visit the Isle of Man again to see his work exhibited at the Manx Museum, and to deliver a public talk as part of his trip.
‘Many people will be familiar with his quirky style of photography, but few get the opportunity to hear him talk about his career and passion for the subject.
‘He will also explore a little about the Tynwald Week project and the resulting exhibition and stamp issue. We know his interest in all things ceremonial, manners, social convention and personalities made an invitation to Tynwald Day a compelling idea – so it will be fascinating to hear more about his work.’
The talk takes place at 6.30pm at the iMuseum on Kingswood Grove in Douglas.
Tickets are available online and includes an opportunity to visit the exhibition at the Manx Museum from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, with an opportunity to purchase Parr’s Tynwald Week prints, limited edition signed exhibition posters, and Isle of Man Post Office’s Tynwald Week stamp issue and merchandise.
To book your ticket, visit: