The Isle of Man Art Society recently hosted its annual Easter Art Exhibition at the Villa Marina Arcade.
The free event was open for eight hours a day over the Easter weekend, and featured a wide array of local artistic talent.
Ramsey Crookall sponsored the event for the fifth consecutive year, with the exhibition featuring a variety of artworks inspired by sustainability, wildlife, landscapes and shorelines in partnership with UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man.
A spokesperson from the Art Society commented: ‘Our busiest day was Friday, as that is when the early birds and art collectors come to make a purchase.
‘Our raffle was also very popular this year, with more than 1,000 tickets being sold. We had seven prizes, with first prize being an original watercolour of Eary Cushlin donated by our member Peter Leadley.’
Six contemporary harbour scenes, painted by the local talented artist, were also prizes in the raffle.
Out of the 307 artworks on display over the three days, 122 were sold to new homes.
The spokesperson added: ‘We are very grateful for the sponsorship of Ramsey Crookall for the fifth consecutive year. Their clients were lucky to attend a wonderful preview evening.
‘We also enjoyed celebrating the UNESCO Biosphere once more, and thank them for their support.
‘Thank you to everyone who helped set up, greet visitors, clear down and ensure customers collected their purchases safely.
‘We are all volunteers at the Isle of Man Art Society, and this is our main fundraiser of the year along with promoting our fabulous members.
‘If you would like to exhibit next year, then email [email protected] and ask for an application form to join us.’