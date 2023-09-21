These have included a ‘Macro and More’ evening at Ballanette, by kind permission of Stuart and Barbara Clague who allowed unrestricted access to this lovely venue; a really beautiful evening walk to the Pasages wreck on the north west coast of the island; and a day out in perfect weather on Senior Race Day, to the Gooseneck to photograph the TT action. The swallows nesting overhead proved to be a wonderful distraction which only served to add to the marvellous race atmosphere.