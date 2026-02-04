Large waves and extreme coastal overtopping have battered the Isle of Man this week, prompting warnings, closures, and precautionary measures across the island.
An amber weather warning was in place on Tuesday from the Ronaldsway Met Office as strong easterly winds coincided with a high tide at 12.24pm.
Videos and photos captured waves pouring over promenades in Douglas, Laxey, and Ramsey, with dramatic scenes of seawater sweeping across roads and pavements.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) deployed sandbags to the most vulnerable areas, including King Edward Road, Central Promenade, Summerhill, the Palace Hotel, Spectrum Apartments, and Broadway in Douglas, as well as Market Square in Ramsey, Laxey harbour and play area, and key coastal points in Castletown.
Waves on Tuesday were so severe that two promenades in Ramsey were closed for much of the afternoon.
Mooragh Promenade and Queen’s Promenade were shut due to overtopping, while Laxey promenade was closed after waves hurled large stones from the seawall onto the road.
A fresh amber warning was also in place on Wednesday as strong winds and high waves continued to affect the coast.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Douglas City Council issued an urgent warning to vehicle owners after reports that waves had shifted kerbstones and parts of surrounding pavements, putting cars parked at Bottleneck Car Park at risk.
In a statement, the council said: ‘We've had reports that strong waves have shifted kerbstones and parts of the surrounding pavement, putting parked vehicles at risk of damage.
‘This is being investigated. If your car is parked there, please remove it as soon as it's safe to do so.
‘The car park may need to close, and we urge everyone to avoid unnecessary risks – only go to your vehicle if you can do so safely.’
Authorities continue to monitor conditions and advise residents and visitors to take care along coastal areas until seas calm.