An Anagh Coar man has been given a 12-month conditional discharge.
John Anthony Williams, of Cullyn Avenue, admitted sending a false message to cause annoyance, inconvenience, or anxiety.
Magistrates in Douglas heard recently that the 40-year-old made two 999 calls in the early hours of New Year’s Day (January 1), neither of which was for a genuine emergency.
During the first call he demanded that items be returned to him by the Isle of Man Constabulary, then said he was being watched by someone who'd assaulted him.
He made threats to self-harm in a second call but when officers arrived, appeared intoxicated, and claimed he’d called for advice on burns to his nose.
Williams was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs.