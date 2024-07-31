The inaugural Peel Sea Fest last weekend has been described as being ‘enjoyed by all who attended’.
A wide range of activities were on offer around Peel Sailing and Cruising Club, which included a Peel history and treasure trail, Manx wildlife display, boat trips, Viking hair braiding and live music.
Sue Taylor, a member of the event’s committee, said: ‘We welcomed sailors from Ireland, Wales and our wonderful island, and held a yacht race from Strangford to Peel.
‘Everyone enjoyed the music inside the club house and on the balcony, while the treasure trail was a hit across all age groups.
‘Pints of Jolly Roger, which were specifically brewed for the event by Odin, were also very popular.
‘We now look forward to arranging our second event in 2025.’
Participants in the treasure trail picked up a clue sheet from the Peel Sailing and Cruising Club on Friday, and were encouraged to ‘wander around the town’ to start looking for clues.
Live music began with ‘The Star Shanty Singers’, which was followed by the ‘Tarmac Folk Duo’ and guitarist Jacques Carroll-Leitano.
A ‘boat jumble sale’ took place on Saturday, which was followed by another performance from ‘The Star Shanty Singers’ and the eight piece ‘Len Collective Irish Band’ in the evening.
Sunday was then the last day attendees could take part in the treasure trail, with Lynn and Ian Chambers being announced as the winners in the evening.
This year’s Yn Chrunniaght Celtic Gathering also saw events being held in Peel throughout the weekend, forming part of the first ever Peel Sea Fest.
This included Irish music and dance plus poetry and film, an artisan craft fair, sessions, displays and workshops, and ceili dancing from the Celtic nations.